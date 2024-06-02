Newly-Signed Charger Could Already Be On Thin Ice
The Los Angeles Chargers will look to enter the 2024 season as a formidable group. 2023 was a disaster, but with a new regime at hand, L.A. will make sure they put out the best product to compete with the best the NFL has to offer.
Training camp will soon approach, and some tough decisions will be made. Outside of the star players, no one will be safe, including their newly signed offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. The Bolts recently signed Leatherwood, and he may already be on thin ice.
Travis Wakeman of The Sporting News listed Leatherwood as one player on the roster bubble regarding the tackle position.
"The Chargers just signed Alex Leatherwood this past week in an interesting move but despite his status as a former first-round pick, he is far from a lock to make this roster," wrote Wakeman.
"The Chargers have a deep group at offensive line and unless Leatherwood just blows people away and looks way better than he has thus far in his career, he is likely just a fall-back option right now."
The former first-round pick has bounced around in his short NFL career. The Raiders selected Leatherwood in the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 17 overall pick. A season later, the Raiders waived the big man. Since then, he's been with the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns. It hasn't been smooth sailing for the 25-year-old, and his spot in the Chargers roster is far from safe.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide will need to scratch and claw for a spot on Jim Harbaugh's team. It may be an uphill battle for the former All-American.
