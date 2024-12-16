Where do the Chargers playoff hopes stand after Week 15 loss?
The Los Angeles Chargers took a massive blow in their Week 15 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 40-17 defeat is one that could change the entire direction of the season. However, the team still has a chance to make some noise in 2024.
With just three games left in the regular season, the Chargers can still control their postseason destiny. The easy answer is to just finish the season 3-0. However, as it currently stands, one win in the remaining games could clinch a playoff spot for the Chargers.
Here is a current look at the AFC postseason standings:
Divisional Leaders
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Houston Texans
Wild-Card Spots
5. Baltimore Ravens
6. Denver Broncos
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Currently, the Chargers hold a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts for the final Wild-Card spot in the AFC. The official NFL website currently says that the Chargers have an 87% probability of making the playoffs.
One win out of the final three games of the regular season could have head coach Jim Harbaugh punching a postseason ticket in his first season. Luckily, the team will have two great chances with matchups against the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders waiting.
