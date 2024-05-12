Predicting Which Chargers Will Make 2024 Pro-Bowl
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering a very crucial 2024-25 season, looking to get themselves back into a place of contention. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will take on the task of bringing this team together and will have a few talented players to work around.
They still have star quarterback Justin Herbert but his production may drop due to their lack of veteran wide receivers. He will need to build chemistry with his entire core which could take him out of Pro Bowl conversation.
While the Chargers are hopeful to not have any players in the Pro Bowl, the likelihood is that they won't be competitive enough to reach the Super Bowl. Here is a prediction on the few players from the Bolts that will make the Pro Bowl this coming season. While Herbert could make it, the lack of stars at the receiver position takes him out of the equation.
1. Joey Bosa
While Bosa only played in nine games last season, he was productive. He posted 20 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bolts. He will be entering the year looking to get back to his dominant ways and working with a new coaching staff may help. I see a Pro Bowl appearance from Bosa this coming season under Harbaugh.
2. Rashawn Slater
Slater may be one of the better offensive linemen in the entire game and he will reach the Pro Bowl this season. It would be the second Pro Bowl appearance of his career and with Harbaugh focusing on building the offensive front out, Slater should benefit. Look for Slater to put together another strong season.
3. J.K. Dobbins
This may be the most controversial pick on this list but if Dobbins can remain healthy, he can put together a special season. In his rookie season, he posted 805 yards and nine touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens. Injuries have taken hold of his career but with the Bolts' run-first offensive attack, Dobbins could be in line for a great season.
More Chargers: Jim Harbaugh Explains Arc, Timeline for Rookie Minicamp Development