Surprising Chargers RB Receiving High Reviews During OTA's
The Los Angeles Chargers have completely revamped their offensive personnel, other than quarterback Justin Herbert. They no longer have the veteran experience on the offensive end, which could give them some fits this coming season.
The team under new head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to prioritize the running game more this season, putting more emphasis on the running backs to perform. The team signed Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to run the show but one other back has been receiving praise during OTA's.
That would be Isaiah Spiller, who has been impressing the coaching staff. Running back coach Kiel McDonald heavily praised Spiller for continuing to grow his game.
"He's growing everyday. He has all the tools...He has great recognition in terms of blitz pickup...I think he's gonna continue to grow and be a great player."
If Spiller can perform well this season, he gives the team another option to use out of the backfield. It will be an uphill battle for him to receive playing time but he needs to stay ready in case he ever gets his name called.
With the new emphasis on the running game, Spiller could see some playing time, making his performance in the OTA's important. The Bolts will play whomever they believe gives them the best chance to win and if Spiller can be impactful, he will see playing time.
