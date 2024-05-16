Top 5 Toughest Games in Chargers' 2024 Season Schedule
The new 2024 schedule for the Los Angeles Chargers is now out and fans couldn't be more excited. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts have a certain buzz surrounding them that they haven't had in a long time.
While the team still may be a little away from truly contending for a Super Bowl, the Bolts should be much more competitive than they were last season. They have a fairly tough schedule ahead of them, even after finishing last year with a record of 5-12.
Here are the five toughest games on the Chargers schedule.
5.. vs Tennessee Titans, Week 10
Many may look at Tennessee and not see much but the Titans are always a tough team. They do have a new head coach in Brian Callahan but this team is full of physical players. The defense should be better this year and Callahan is known for his offensive mind. He should be able to give the Bolts some issues, making this a tougher game than many probably realize.
4. @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 3
Despite all the issues that Russell Wilson has faced over the last few seasons, he is still capable of having a strong game every now and then. Los Angeles has to travel to Pittsburgh in this one, a place that nobody likes to play in. This will be a good test early for the Bolts and a win could set the tone for the rest of the season.
3. vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 11
Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert is always a fun matchup but the Bengals will be looking for some redemption this year. They won nine games last season with Burrow missing most of the season so Cincinnati may be getting back to the top of the AFC. Los Angeles gets them at home, which could end up being a very grind-it-out style of game.
2. @ Kansas City Chiefs, Week 14
Any game against the Chiefs is tough but especially on the road. This one will be played on Sunday Night Football and will be the second of the two matches. Los Angeles will have a chance to make a statement on National TV and depending on where they are in the standings, help the playoff cause.
1. vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 12
The reason that Baltimore is ahead of the Chiefs is due to the familiarity of the head coaches. This will be the Har-Bowl between the Harbaugh brothers, perfectly placed on Monday Night Football. We should be in for a treat, especially with Lamar Jackson facing off against Herbert as well.
