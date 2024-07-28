USC Trojans Defender Modeling Game After Chargers Star
The Los Angeles Chargers may be coming into the season with their new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, but at least he'll have his superstar safety to lean on in Derwin James.
James will enter his sixth season with the Bolts, and he is still among the best in his position. The 27-year-old has undergone significant changes before, but he hopes to thrive with the new coaching staff.
The three-time Pro Bowler is widely revered at the safety position. James has established himself as one of the best in the past few seasons, and the younger generation, like USC's safety Kamari Ramsey, is taking notice.
Ramsey and his USC Trojans are now a part of the Big Ten conference, and during media day, he shared the impact James' has had on his short football career and how he models his game after him.
"I watch Deriwn James, that's my favorite player," said Ramsey. "All safeties that are versatile, that can play anywhere on the field, slide, post, spots, blitz, those are the main ones I like to watch."
Ramsey also added why he models his game after the All-Pro safety.
"His versatility," said Ramsey. "You cannot take him off the field because third down, you could blitz him, he could cover your best receiver, he could be in the slot, you on your tight end, be in the box, he could help in the run, be in the post, so when you have a player like that, he's a chess piece. You could move him anywhere, you could put him anywhere, and he's going to be effective. That's why I gravitated toward his game because I take pride in being versatile and being on the field on all downs."
James is one of the more versatile safeties in the league, which is why he is among the best at that position. James can do it and then some. The former Florida State Seminole does it all on the football field, and he'll need to do so and then some to turn this charger defense around.
He is the anchor of the secondary, and we'll see how Minter uses his versatility this upcoming season.
