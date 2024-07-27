Watch Jim Harbaugh Participates In Training Camp With Chargers' Players
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2024 season with a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has already been implementing a new culture that has been shared by fellow coaches and players.
One of the most important things a coach can do is to connect with their players in a special way. Whether that is the way they speak to them, or simply lead, players will strive for greatness under a strong head coach.
Harbaugh has already been making waves with his players, and now the new Chargers HC is engaging in practice right alongside his players.
Harbaugh is shown with Chargers players at training camp engaging in the resistance band-pulling exercise. Multiple players are also engaging in the exercise and hyping Harbaugh up as he pulls too.
This isn't the first instance of Harbaugh being ready to show that he is engaging in work alongside his players. He was recently shown at training camp wearing cleats, signaling that he is ready to jump into the action.
Harbaugh has turned around every single team he has led. Stanford, the 49ers, and Michigan all experienced complete turnarounds when Harbaugh was leading. Hopefully, the same is going to happen for the Chargers this season.
The Chargers went 5-12 and were at the bottom of the AFC and the league for most of 2023. By the time former head coach Brandon Staley was fired, it was already too late. There was no time to rebound and make some noise in the AFC, especially after Justin Herbert got hurt.
Herbert is fully healthy, and he is now going to be led by one of the most dynamic coaches in football. With a new culture instilled of hard work, the Chargers could shock the NFL in 2023.