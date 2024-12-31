Los Angeles Chargers latest Super Bowl odds before playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers have already punched their ticket to the NFL postseason. Week 18 will decide the final seeding, but the Chargers already know their next challenge.
In August, the thought of this franchise competing for a Lombardi Trophy might have been impossible.
However, the dream has become a reality. But are the Chargers an actual threat to making a run to the big game? Here are the latest betting odds for a Chargers Super Bowl victory.
ESPN BET currently has the Chargers' Super Bowl odds at +3500. The site gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders the same odds.
The best odds to win the Super Bowl belong to the Kansas City Chiefs, at +360.
The odds may be against the Chargers, but just the chance to compete in the postseason may be all head coach Jim Harbaugh needs to go on a magical run.
