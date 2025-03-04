Chargers linked to 'home run' move that Justin Herbert would love
The Los Angeles Chargers know very well that they have to add some weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, but it won't be easy.
The Chargers surely wanted to pursue Tee Higgins, but the Cincinnati Bengals slapped a franchise tag on the star wide receiver. While that doesn't rule him out entirely (Los Angeles could trade for him), it probably mostly removes him from consideration.
So, where else could the Chargers turn?
Well, Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters has listed three potential targets for LA in the wake of the Higgins news, and the most significant among them was Chris Godwin.
"Of the players listed, Godwin would likely be the home run signing," Peters wrote. "The 29-year-old has recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards four times and was on pace for the best season of his career in 2024 before a dislocated ankle ended his year after seven games. He had 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns before the injury."
Godwin is now clearly the best wide out on the free-agent market with Higgins likely returning to the Bengals, and a legitimate argument can be made that he would have been the best even if Cincinnati didn't tag Higgins.
The Penn State product has long been one of the NFL's most underrated receivers while playing in the shadow of Mike Evans with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2019 after hauling in 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, but otherwise, Godwin hasn't received a whole lot of recognition.
While Godwin's injury recovery is a bit dicey given the severity of it, he should still be alright for 2025 and would comprise a lethal combination with Ladd McConkey in the Bolts' aerial attack.
The Philadelphia native would definitely represent one heck of a pickup for Herbert, who is in dire need of some assistance.
