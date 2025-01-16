National media still have high hopes for Chargers' long-term future
The Los Angeles Chargers proved a lot of people wrong this season by earning a spot in the postseason.
However, the dreams of a deep playoff run were quickly scorched after the team's 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the wild card.
While it still may feel like the sky is falling for the fanbase, don't fret. The belief that this team's window is closing any time soon should be considered false.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes the Chargers can easily find themselves back in the postseason next year.
The main reason for that, the growth of quarterback Justin Herbert.
"Let's not allow recency bias to cloud judgment on Justin Herbert, who for all intents and purposes, had his finest season in 2024 since his rookie year of 2020 under Jim Harbaugh's watchful eye… I still trust in Herbert's prodigious abilities as a thrower. It was also encouraging to see him utilize his athleticism as a runner more in 2024 than ever before — he set a career high with 69 rushing attempts during the regular season."
Herbert blossomed under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, and another year under his guidance can only mean that Herbert will continue to grow.
