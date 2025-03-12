Los Angeles Chargers lose top free-agent target to rival Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers missed on a top target when free agency opened on Wednesday with tight end Evan Engram signing with the Denver Broncos.
Word broke on Tuesday that Engram would visit the Chargers in free agency. It was a fit that made a lot of sense for a team in desperate need of help for Justin Herbert at a position mostly barren on the depth chart.
Instead, Engram goes to the Broncos, signing a two-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
Engram is mostly a pass-catching threat, so the Chargers hosting him on a visit at least speaks to what they’re looking for right now. Other top names left on the market include Tyler Conklin.
Rather than lock down Engram and head to the draft potentially adding to the position some more, the Chargers will have to gameplan against him twice a year in the AFC West.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris shouldn't rule out J.K. Dobbins returning to Chargers
Chargers get mid grade for underwhelming running back addition
Chargers urged to make one crucial move after Najee Harris deal
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman contract isn't nearly as bad as it seemed
Chargers getting raked across the coals for early NFL free agency moves