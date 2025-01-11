NFL expert says Chargers are the lower seed capable of going on NFL playoff run
The Los Angeles Chargers are riding high as they prepare for their wild-card matchup with the Houston Texans on Saturday.
The Chargers won their final three games of the season to secure the top wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture.
MORE: Chargers' key to slowing down C.J. Stroud in wild-card matchup
Coming into the postseason with a hot hand, some folks around the league believe the Chargers could be a dangerous matchup for anyone.
On a recent episode of the 'Good Morning Football Podcast,' Akbar Gbajabiamila stated that he believes the Chargers can compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.
Gbajabiamila pointed to the Chargers' growth on offense as being the reason why this team can prove the doubters wrong.
The Chargers offense has been on the rise in recent weeks. In their last three games, the Chargers are averaging 36 points per game.
The defense carried the weight for a long time this season. Now, it appears the offense is heating up and just the right moment.
Saturday will be an intriguing matchup. The Texans have a stout passing defense, while the Chargers will be looking to air it out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away
Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders
Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details
Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar
Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival
Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming