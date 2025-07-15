Los Angeles Chargers peel back curtain on stunning alternate jerseys
The Los Angeles Chargers finally revealed new alternate jerseys just before the second training camp of the Jim Harbaugh era got underway.
Those new Chargers jerseys feature a navy blue set and an all yellow set. Fans had speculated both color options might be on the way, but getting two is a win.
The Chargers dubbed these new alternates Charger Power gold and Super Chargers navy, plus added powder blue pants options to the base kits.
When previously announcing July 15 as the date for the jersey reveal, Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said the organization wanted to continue to be “leaders in the uniform space” around the NFL.
The Chargers previously did an entire jersey overhaul in 2020, so this redesign feels right on schedule. Next up, fans will surely wonder if new alternate helmets are next.
For now, a look at the new Chargers alternate jerseys:
