Los Angeles Chargers not on list of teams pursuing star wideout
A big-name wideout is available via trade, but the Los Angeles Chargers aren't one of the teams making a push.
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have been headed toward a separation all offseason, with the team actively trying to trade the veteran receiver. There were reports that he could be released if the Niners failed to find a trade partner, but that feels highly unlikely.
According to Jordan Schultz, several teams have called San Francisco to see what it would take to land Samuel. The most aggressive franchises are the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, though Schultz also mentions the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos as interested parties.
What we don't see is the Chargers being named, which is disappointing.
L.A. had a great first season under Jim Harbaugh. They went 11-6 while Justin Herbert threw for 3,870 yards through the air with an unreal 23-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Despite their success in the regular season, the Chargers were run out of the building in the Wild Card Game. The Texans sent them home with a 32-12 defeat and Herbert had more interceptions (4) in that loss than he did all season.
Adding someone such as Samuel could be what helps this offense get over the hump. His ability to move all over the field causes headaches for opposing defensive coordinators. He's a menace in the slot, can play outside, and even works out of the backfield.
Maybe Samuel wouldn't have been enough for them to get past the first round, but he makes everyone around him better due to the attention he commands, which is why L.A. should be interested.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hint at shocking position change for big-name player
Jim Harbaugh makes his stance extremely clear on "Tush Push Gate"
Chargers send Joey Bosa to Packers in depressing trade proposal
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s dream Michigan draft target suffers injury setback