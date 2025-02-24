Former Los Angeles Chargers player gets big chance with Pittsburgh Steelers
It has been an interesting week or so for former members of the Los Angeles Chargers as the NFL scouting combine and free agency inch closer.
One former Chargers first-round pick, for example, is already on the cutting board with a new team. And yet another former Chargers coach has found a new gig, this time with the San Francisco 49ers.
Speaking of new gigs, the latest item loops in former Chargers tight end Donald Parham. He’s inked a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of free agency.
Parham, 27, was a former undrafted free agent in 2019 who spent 2020-2023 with the Chargers, appearing in 47 games with 23 starts, catching 67 passes for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.
RELATED: Chargers somehow net a comp pick while Bears look hilariously bad
As fans might remember, Parham spent time breaking out with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL, catching the attention of the Chargers before earning a contract and sticking around for a few years.
While the Chargers weren’t necessarily candidates to bring back Parham this offseason, it feels like a notable move elsewhere in the NFL simply because the position is such a big need for Justin Herbert’s offense.
Instead, Parham will get his shot with the Steelers, a team that needs similar help at the position.
