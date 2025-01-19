Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance
Former Los Angeles Chargers players took another step forward in the NFL playoffs over the weekend, with some especially notable names helping along the Washington Commanders.
There, former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did his part with 47 yards on just six carries, plus caught all four of his targets from breakout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, adding another 41 yards.
Former Chargers undrafted free agent cornerback Michael Davis (of pick-sixing Tampa Bay Tom Brady fame in 2020) is also on the roster in Washington.
Notably, directing Ekeler’s rushing attack on the ground is Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, who served as Chargers head coach from 2017-2020.
The contributions of former Chargers there helped the Commanders to a 45-31 upset of the 15-win Detroit Lions, setting up an NFC title game appearance against either the Los Angeles Rams or Philadelphia Eagles.
