Chargers WR's playoff flop inches him closer to 'bust' status
The Los Angeles Chargers' past regime selected Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in 2023, believing they had found their future top wide receiver for years to come. As they should've since Johnston was coming off of a 1,069-yard, six-touchdown season at TCU prior to entering the draft.
Two seasons in and the Chargers have made a grave mistake. Johnston, who had inconsistent hands coming into the league, displayed those issues throughout his short career thus far. It was especially evident this season, when Johnston had multiple games with numerous drops.
The talent is there, as was clear in Johnston's 13-catch, 186-yard performance in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he's nowhere near worth the first-round pick that was used on him. It's Johnston's lack of development that gives the Chargers another hole to fill this offseason. Luckily, Ladd McConkey worked out for them, but they'll need a viable second option to pair with him.
In their 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, Johnston disappeared once again, dropping all five of his targets.
In a game where McConkey had 197 yards and one touchdown, the Chargers' other playmakers failed to contribute. Johnston remains a stain from the past regime, but one that Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh aren't tied to whatsoever.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers star reveals bad injury update before trip to free agency
Chargers' embattled CB finally breaks silence about injury
Chargers clearly the best destination for this superstar weapon
Should the Chargers make changes to Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff after playoff exit?
Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star