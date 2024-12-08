Los Angeles Chargers' playoff x-factor revealed
One thing has become crystal clear this season: the Los Angeles Chargers defense is legit. They've allowed opponents to score at least 20 points just three times this season. The Chargers still own the best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 15.7 points per game.
It's been a renaissance since defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over the unit. He has the Chargers defense playing at an extremely high level, which includes multiple rookie contributors such as Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report listed every team's biggest X-factor heading into the final playoff push. He listed the Chargers 'clutch' defense as the reason.
"The Chargers have the league's No. 1-rated scoring defense, thanks in part to the fact that they rank in the top three in terms of third-down stop rate (66.7 percent) and red-zone touchdown rate (57.1 percent)," Gagnon wrote. "Opponents have a lot of trouble sustaining drives against L.A. defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's D."
It's going to be hard for opposing teams to take advantage of a group that's hot at the right time.
