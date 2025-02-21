Chargers projected to poach AFC star to plug glaring offensive hole
The Los Angeles Chargers were good this past season, but it's also very obvious that they have some very clear needs heading into the NFL offseason.
While wide receiver may be the most noticeable hole on the roster, the Chargers could also use some help along their offensive line, and they particularly have a big need at center.
Bradley Bozeman is slated to hit free agency next month, and he wasn't exactly great during his lone season in Los Angeles this past year, posting a 53.1 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus.
Fortunately, a terrific center is hitting the open market, as Indianapolis Colts star Ryan Kelly's contract has expired, leaving him up for grabs.
RELATED: Chargers' prime trade target reportedly drawing massive interest
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network feels that Kelly will end up with the Bolts, which would represent a significant upgrade for them in the trenches.
"In all likelihood, the Chargers re-sign [Rashawn] Slater to keep him paired with Joe Alt, and then they could add Ryan Kelly in free agency to give them a solid axis at those three spots," Rolfe wrote. "This team is in a win-now window with a quarterback we can consider a veteran. Therefore, Kelly being above 30 is not an issue when it comes to putting an experienced player on this line to help them for the next 2-3 years."
To clarify, Slater is not a free agent; Rolfe was merely saying that Los Angeles should extend him before he hits free agency next offseason.
Kelly missed seven games due to injury this past year, but he is a four-time Pro Bowler and is unquestionably one of the NFL's best centers when healthy.
The Chargers' top priority should be making life as easy as possible for Justin Herbert, and Kelly would certainly help with that.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' salary cap situation just got a little more interesting
Chargers mentioned in wild Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson trade idea
Chargers jumped by Broncos' trade up, miss top target in mock draft
Shedeur Sanders top landing spot could spice up Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll rivalry
Jim Harbaugh makes important promotion on coaching staff before key offseason