Los Angeles Chargers WR slammed with shockingly brutal take
When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they were fully expecting their receiving corps to get a massive boost.
After all, Johnston has all the qualities of a top-flight receiver. He has a great frame at 6-foot-4, he's fast, he's athletic and he possessed fantastic ball skills during his time at TCU.
However, Johnston has not been able to live up to expectations over his first two NFL seasons.
After logging 38 catches for 431 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his rookie campaign, Johnston caught 55 passes for 711 yards and eight scores in 2024.
Decent numbers? Sure, but not what you would expect from a No. 1 receiver-hopeful, and he also also been maddeningly inconsistent. He also didn't register a single catch on five targets during the Chargers' Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus spoke about Johnston recently, and he essentially said that Los Angeles cannot put any real hope in him moving forward.
"The playoff game showed that his floor on a game-to-game basis is too low," Sikkema said. "His floor is even too low to be a wide receiver 2. You have to go into next season thinking, 'Quentin Johnston is our wide receiver 3, wide receiver 4 moving forward.' And that's just kind of where this team's at."
Yikes. That is an absolutely brutal assessment, and perhaps a bit too harsh.
While it's true that Johnston will probably never be a No. 1 receiver and is too volatile to be a WR2, is he really so pedestrian that he could actually be a fourth receiver?
Johnston is still just 23 years old, so there is ample room for him to grow, and again, he did show some positive signs this year.
That being said, it's pretty clear that Los Angeles needs to find some receiving help during the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals he needs two medical operations this offseason
Chargers quietly winning NFL coaching search right now
Los Angeles Chargers in danger of losing key front office member to rival
Chargers brass reveal compensatory draft pick plan ahead of key offseason
Are the Chargers actually in danger of regressing?