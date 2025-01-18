Where does the Los Angeles Chargers rookie class rank?
The Los Angeles Chargers' wild-card loss to the Houston Texans does not tell the entire story of the 2024 team.
The Chargers made massive strides toward being a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl and have already proven to be a postseason threat.
One of the biggest reasons behind the success is the 2024 NFL draft class. The Chargers rookie unit turned some heads this season and even cracked Pro Football Focus's top 10 countdown with their top rookie classes of 2024.
Here's what PFF had to say about ranking the Chargers 2024 rookie class third overall:
"When the Chargers drafted Joe Alt instead of a wide receiver with the fifth overall pick, they expected Alt to become a star while they searched for other options on the outside. Both of those tasks were accomplished with immense success.
Alt sits inside the top 25 among qualified tackles with a 75.9 PFF overall grade. Meanwhile, McConkey has burst onto the scene as a legitimate threat who ended his rookie campaign with an outstanding 85.0 PFF receiving grade."
The rookies who led the charge for the team were first-round pick Joe Alt and second-round pick Ladd McConkey.
Not only was that offensive duo a strong key to the team, but rookie cornerbacks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still showed signs of being future pillars for the franchise.
The future is bright in Los Angeles.
