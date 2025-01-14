Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers make roster moves after NFL playoffs exit

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers got some minor roster moves out of the way right after the team’s NFL playoffs loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. 

There, the Chargers offered contracts to 10 players on reserve/future deals: 

  • G Karsen Barnhart
  • TE McCallan Castles
  • WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  • DL Christopher Hinton
  • LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
  • WR Jaylen Johnson
  • OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
  • OLB Caleb Murphy
  • RB Jaret Patterson
  • S Kendall Williamson

These players finished the season on the practice squad and will get a chance to compete for roster spots over the summer as the Chargers populate a 90-man roster ahead of free agency and the draft. 

Speaking of free agency, the Chargers have a whopping 30ish players slated to hit the open market, so it will be another offseason of massive roster churn as the Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz era enters Year 2. 

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Published
