Los Angeles Chargers shredded for playoff flop during loss to Texans
The exciting 2024 season for the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end, as they lost handily to the Houston Texans on Saturday 32-12. Their opening drive actually produced some optimism, as the Chargers moved the ball well down the field, but couldn't punch it into the endzone and opted for the field goal.
The defense immediately made an impact afterwards, after Alohi Gilman forced a fumble on John Metchie, giving the Chargers the ball back in solid field position. The offense couldn't score once again, kicking another field goal and going up 6-0. That was the story for most of the day, as the Chargers offense just didn't come to play.
The defense gave them chances, forcing multiple turnovers and keeping the score close for as long as they could. Justin Herbert, who came into the game with just three interceptions all season, threw four against the Texans, one being returned for a touchdown. The only offensive player that made an impact was rookie Ladd McConkey, who had nine catches for 197 yards and one touchdown, owning the bulk of the Chargers' yards on the day.
McConkey's 86-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter provided some optimism that the Chargers could mount a comeback. However, their extra point attempt was blocked and returned for two points, spelling out their fate for the remainder of the game. Even when they did something right, it ended up being wrong.
The Chargers' first year under Jim Harbaugh was fun, but ended with a deflating loss in Houston.
