Los Angeles Chargers will get special edition jerseys in 2027
The Los Angeles Chargers are, generally speaking, the kings of the NFL jersey conversation in the minds of most because of their eye-catching base designs and alternates.
Jim Harbaugh and Co. could ramp that up a notch as soon as 2027 while benefiting from the NFL’s newly announced “Rivalries” program, too.
In short, two divisions each year will get new “Rivalries” jerseys to wear for three seasons against specific opponents. The AFC West and NFC East will get these jerseys in 2027, with this year’s debut of the campaign going to the AFC East and NFC West.
RELATED: 4 Chargers players on hot seats after NFL draft, undrafted free-agent signings
While it’s not an immediate boost to the threads game for the Chargers, they’ll have at least one new design arriving in 2027 and stretching through at least 2030, barring a change.
Otherwise, Chargers fans can perhaps still hope for those speculated alternate helmets after rumors made the rounds about those not too long ago.
Plus, for those that missed it, the NFL expanded the use of alternate and throwback uniforms to four times per season for each team, so a more diverse lineup of looks for the Chargers is on the docket for 2025 either way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
ESPN's fun facts reveal why Chargers' Omarion Hampton could destroy AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers hit for 'redundant' showing in 2025 NFL draft
Is the biggest Chargers UDFA about to attempt an NFL position change?
Chargers wasted no time announcing a massive undrafted free-agent class
Chargers get props for making one of the best value picks of 2025 NFL draft