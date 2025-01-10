Chargers targeting massive sleeper WR in NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers obviously know they are in need of some weapons this offseason, so it should come as no surprise that they may be preparing to prioritize the wide receiver position.
While the Chargers have enough cap space to be very active in free agency and potentially land a big name, they can also beef up their receiving corps in the NFL Draft.
Yes, everyone is paying attention to the big names like Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden, but sometimes, it's the less heralded players who ended up making the most noise.
A perfect example of that could be Memphis Tigers wide out Roc Taylor.
Projected to be a late-round draft pick, Taylor has been gaining steam, and the Chargers even recently met with the emerging talent.
Taylor is a very intriguing prospect with terrific size and very impressive speed. Additionally, he has great hands and is even adept as a blocker.
Obviously, not playing for a major school has played a role in Taylor falling into the weeds as far as top prospects are concerned, but there is no doubt that he could become a legitimate playmaker on the NFL level.
Taylor arrived at Memphis in 2021, but it took him until Year 3 to make a genuine impact. That season, the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher hauled in 69 receptions for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns.
He wasn't quite as good in 2024, but Taylor was still very productive, catching 66 passes for 950 yards and a couple of scores.
The Chargers definitely need to put another dependable weapon alongside of Ladd McConkey, as Quentin Johnston has been disappointing, and Joshua Palmer is slated to hit the open market.
Los Angeles absolutely needs to add another piece or two in free agency, but it also wouldn't hurt to also pick up a potential stud in Taylor late in the draft.
