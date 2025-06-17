Los Angeles Chargers tease new alternate uniform with social media video

Charger Report

The Los Angeles Chargers are teasing the release of a new alternate uniform.

Randy Gurzi

The uniforms and helmets of several former San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers players.
The uniforms and helmets of several former San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers players. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The best get better.

That’s the claim from the official social media account for the Los Angeles Chargers, who just teased an alternate uniform unveiling. The video shows the team’s current look, but then black smoke obscures the view.

A final shot shows players in what appears to be dark uniforms.

The Chargers can boast about their uniforms since they’re often called the league’s best — and not just by their own fans.

In 2020, Los Angeles unveiled their current uniforms which featured a return to the iconic powder blue jersey. They offered white and navy uniforms as well, but the powder blue mixed with gold.

It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t like their look, which makes unveiling a different option an interesting endeavor. We’ll find out on July 15 if they hit another home run, or if they should have left well enough alone.

