Los Angeles Chargers tease new alternate uniform with social media video
The best get better.
That’s the claim from the official social media account for the Los Angeles Chargers, who just teased an alternate uniform unveiling. The video shows the team’s current look, but then black smoke obscures the view.
MORE: Chargers coach can't help but throw eye-opening comparison for rookie Oronde Gadsden
A final shot shows players in what appears to be dark uniforms.
The Chargers can boast about their uniforms since they’re often called the league’s best — and not just by their own fans.
MORE: Chargers urged to add future HOF defender who once terrorized them
In 2020, Los Angeles unveiled their current uniforms which featured a return to the iconic powder blue jersey. They offered white and navy uniforms as well, but the powder blue mixed with gold.
It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t like their look, which makes unveiling a different option an interesting endeavor. We’ll find out on July 15 if they hit another home run, or if they should have left well enough alone.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' backup QB battle behind Justin Herbert looks uninspiring so far
Chargers' Rashawn Slater reveals why he didn't train with Joe Alt during offseason
Jim Harbaugh hypes up potential Chargers breakout player at key position for 2025
Could Chargers end up with chance at part of Ladd McConkey trade robbery of Patriots?
Chargers predicted to make major move with son of NFL legend