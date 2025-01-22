Chargers' crucial free agent gets honest on future with team
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the NFL offseason with expansive cap room, but the problem is that much of that money may have to be allotted to their own free agents.
The Chargers have a plethora of key players slated to hit the open market, and one of them is safety Tony Jefferson.
Jefferson recently spoke with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team about his future in Los Angeles, and the veteran defensive back provided an update on the situation.
"We've talked already," Jefferson said. "They know where I want to be. They know I want to be in LA. I'm hoping we can get that squared away."
Jefferson had quite the journey with the Chargers in 2024, as he signed with the team last June a year after announcing his retirement. He ultimately played a couple of games for Los Angeles in September before being released, but he re-joined the club in late November.
From that point moving forward, the 32-year-old played a crucial role with the Bolts' defense, logging 27 tackles in eight games and four starts.
Jefferson began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.
The University of Oklahoma native has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has been a very consistent contributor throughout his professional tenure. His versatility has also been extremely helpful, as Jefferson possesses the ability to play either safety position.
We'll see if the Chargers bring him back for 2025.
