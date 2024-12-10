Los Angeles Chargers trade target waived and available
Back near the NFL trade deadline, a report broke suggesting the Los Angeles Chargers had an interest in making a trade for New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
Now Osborn is available.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Osborn and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways so that he could seek a chance with a team willing to give him more playing time.
That team could very well be the Chargers as Ladd McConkey battles an injury, Quentin Johnston puts up erratic showings, DJ Chark can’t get on the field and Jalen Reagor just suffered an injury.
A former fifth-round pick, Osborn had been held back over seven games on his one-year deal in Foxboro. He’d make an interesting end-of-season addition if he can get up to speed quickly.
It would make sense for both parties, too, as the Chargers could get some immediate help before the playoffs and perhaps partially solve one of the roster’s bigger problems before considering a longer-term deal in the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs