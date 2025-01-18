Chargers get unexpected interview request as NFL coaching hires heat up
The Los Angeles Chargers have been pretty lucky this head-coaching hiring cycle. Breakout coordinator Jesse Minter isn’t getting a ton of reported looks and just one team has called the Chargers about a key front office name.
But a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests that’s about to change.
According to Fowler, Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady has an interview request from the New England Patriots for their offensive coordinator position.
It’s an interesting, hard-to-see-coming request. Brady was quietly brought aboard to start the Jim Harbaugh era and details are scarce as to his involvement in the actual offensive play calling around coordinator Greg Roman.
But Brady does have past experience as a coordinator with the Indinapolis Colts before he spent the last couple of years as a senior assistant in Philadelphia.
Harbaugh has made it clear that he doesn’t anticipate any changes to his coaching staff this offseason – in terms of letting guys go. But outside moves like this could change that plan.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers look to Ohio State to possibly replace Joey Bosa in new mock draft
4 free-agent RBs Los Angeles Chargers could target this offseason
Los Angeles Chargers WR slammed with shockingly brutal take
Chargers making intentions with Joey Bosa abundantly clear
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh pounds table for return of polarizing free agent
Are the Chargers getting interview requests on Jesse Minter?