Los Angeles Chargers WR pops up at major SoFi Stadium concert
New (returning) Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been a staple in the area in recent weeks while he gets to training with quarterback Justin Herbert and others ahead of training camp.
Williams also happened to be at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night for a major concert.
As the veteran wideout shared on social media, Williams was at his home stomping grounds to catch the Kendrick Lamar and SZA Grand National Tour.
It is a fun, quick peek at what Chargers players are up to while they take a brief break in the action before more spring practice sessions commence.
There, Williams will again likely be repping with Herbert and the first team alongside the likes of wideouts Ladd McConkey and hyped second-round pick Tre Harris.
One can likely project that Williams will get asked by the media about his concert experience at least in passing during interview sessions around the upcoming workouts. Chargers fans can also expect to see other fun little anecdotes like this over the summer before training camp fires up.
