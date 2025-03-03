Another Michigan coach joins Jim Harbaugh's staff on Chargers
Jim Harbaugh hasn't been shy about bringing coaches he's familiar with to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Michigan connection has been strong, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and assistant Rick Minter.
The familiarity certainly helped the Chargers to an 11-6 record in 2024. Harbaugh isn't stopping there, as he recently brought on Michigan OC/QBs coach Kirk Campbell as an offensive assistant.
Campbell was fired in December in his first season as the Michigan offensive coordinator. Before joining the Wolverines in 2022, Campbell was the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion in 2020 and 2021. Campbell worked closely with JJ McCarthy, so he should have a role close to Justin Herbert on the Chargers.
