Charger Report

Another Michigan coach joins Jim Harbaugh's staff on Chargers

Harbaugh isn't shy about bringing over his former Michigan staff.

Andrew Parsaud

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jim Harbaugh hasn't been shy about bringing coaches he's familiar with to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Michigan connection has been strong, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and assistant Rick Minter.

The familiarity certainly helped the Chargers to an 11-6 record in 2024. Harbaugh isn't stopping there, as he recently brought on Michigan OC/QBs coach Kirk Campbell as an offensive assistant.


RELATED: Time to be honest about Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers

Campbell was fired in December in his first season as the Michigan offensive coordinator. Before joining the Wolverines in 2022, Campbell was the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion in 2020 and 2021. Campbell worked closely with JJ McCarthy, so he should have a role close to Justin Herbert on the Chargers.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers ship Joey Bosa to Lions in strong trade proposal

Blockbuster trade rumor is devastating for Chargers' Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert lures Davante Adams to Chargers in new projections

Chargers should give up Day 3 pick for a former first-round cornerback

Chargers’ dream draft target doubts he’ll be on board for Jim Harbaugh, LA

Chargers’ hinted free agency, offseason plan might disappoint fans

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News