Jets roster move crushes chances of Mike Williams reunion with Chargers
Many believe that the Los Angeles Chargers will be buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline this Tuesday. The team has a lot of needs, but maybe the biggest could be adding depth to the wide receiver unit.
The Chargers should be interested in any receiver potentially on the trade market. However, many believed that a deal to bring New York Jets receiver Mike Williams back to the franchise was inevitable. That was until Thursday night.
In the Jets Week 9 victory over the Houston Texans, the team lost receiver Allen Lazard to the injured reserve. The move, of course, puts the Jets in a tough spot to deal with any receiver on the team, as they will need the depth due to Lazard's injury.
Williams has been targeted 21 times this season and has 12 receptions. The former Chargers receiver has not found the endzone yet this season and still seems to be attempting to figure out his groove after being sidelined with an ACL injury last season in his final year with the Chargers.
While Williams may not be considered a number one option at the moment, his addition to the team would have been a welcomed sight for quarterback Justin Herbert, who is seeking chemistry with his current receiving unit.
