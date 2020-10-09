Chargers Need to Find a Way to Run the Ball Without Ekeler Against the Saints

It seems like every week, the Chargers are facing a better team than the week before. This week they face the New Orleans Saints (2-2). The Saints have been up and down this season, but one thing is certain, their defense has numerous playmakers.

The Chargers offense will be looking to change up their offensive scheme due to running back Austin Ekeler being out for the foreseeable future. The running game will now rely on Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson.

The offense will face a challenging task the way they did last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Keep a similar offensive game plan as last week.

The Chargers had a good game plan against the Bucs, and they will need to do something similar against the Saints. The home team's passing defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 237 yards per game. They have sacked the quarterback ten times this season, so the offensive line will have to block for whomever the quarterback is under center. That is another thing; the Chargers announced on Wednesday that Justin Herbert is the starting quarterback. Shane Steichen will need to let him rip similar to the way he did in Tampa Bay. The Chargers will need to throw different looks at the Saints and make sure the offensive line keeps Cameron Jordan off the quarterback.

2. Keep spreading the ball around.

Last week, Herbert did a great job of spreading the ball around to nine different receivers. The Chargers offensive minds threw a curveball by activating receiver Tyron Johnson and dressing tight end Donald Parham. Both caught touchdown passes. If receiver Mike Williams can't go again, they will need to throw different things at the Saints defense. They will need to continue spreading the ball around to different playmakers to make up for Williams's offensive production. Both quarterbacks have done a good job of spreading the ball around. Tyrod Taylor threw to six in game one. Then Herbert threw it to six in game two, seven in game three, and nine in game four.

3. Find a way to run the football effectively.

What was a strength of the Chargers to start the season has now been a challenge. It could be the emergence of Herbert, or it could be that defenses are doing a good job of clamping down on them? It is a little bit of both. Last week the Bolts played a top-three run stopping defense, and now they face the sixth-best run defense. Now that Ekeler is out, they will need to do a better job of running the football. Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson will need to step up for the offense and be efficient when running the football. Last week, they combined for 15 carries for 16 yards. This can't happen against New Orleans. Expect Lynn and Steichen to put both backs in a position to succeed on Monday Night football.