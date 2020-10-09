ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Charger Report+

Chargers Need to Find a Way to Run the Ball Without Ekeler Against the Saints

Fernando Ramirez

It seems like every week, the Chargers are facing a better team than the week before. This week they face the New Orleans Saints (2-2). The Saints have been up and down this season, but one thing is certain, their defense has numerous playmakers.

The Chargers offense will be looking to change up their offensive scheme due to running back Austin Ekeler being out for the foreseeable future. The running game will now rely on Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson.

The offense will face a challenging task the way they did last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  1. Keep a similar offensive game plan as last week.

The Chargers had a good game plan against the Bucs, and they will need to do something similar against the Saints. The home team's passing defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 237 yards per game. They have sacked the quarterback ten times this season, so the offensive line will have to block for whomever the quarterback is under center. That is another thing; the Chargers announced on Wednesday that Justin Herbert is the starting quarterback. Shane Steichen will need to let him rip similar to the way he did in Tampa Bay. The Chargers will need to throw different looks at the Saints and make sure the offensive line keeps Cameron Jordan off the quarterback.

2. Keep spreading the ball around.

Last week, Herbert did a great job of spreading the ball around to nine different receivers. The Chargers offensive minds threw a curveball by activating receiver Tyron Johnson and dressing tight end Donald Parham. Both caught touchdown passes. If receiver Mike Williams can't go again, they will need to throw different things at the Saints defense. They will need to continue spreading the ball around to different playmakers to make up for Williams's offensive production. Both quarterbacks have done a good job of spreading the ball around. Tyrod Taylor threw to six in game one. Then Herbert threw it to six in game two, seven in game three, and nine in game four.

3. Find a way to run the football effectively.

What was a strength of the Chargers to start the season has now been a challenge. It could be the emergence of Herbert, or it could be that defenses are doing a good job of clamping down on them? It is a little bit of both. Last week the Bolts played a top-three run stopping defense, and now they face the sixth-best run defense. Now that Ekeler is out, they will need to do a better job of running the football. Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson will need to step up for the offense and be efficient when running the football. Last week, they combined for 15 carries for 16 yards. This can't happen against New Orleans. Expect Lynn and Steichen to put both backs in a position to succeed on Monday Night football.

THANKS FOR READING CHARGER REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Name Rookie QB Justin Herbert the Starter for the Rest of the Season

The Chargers head coach announced that the rookie quarterback will be the man the rest of the season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers First Quarter Defensive Grades

The Bolts defense has been keeping the team in games for the first quarter of the season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

jox gee

Chargers Offensive First Quarter Report Card

The first quarter of the season is done. So, how did the Chargers grade to begin their season?

Fernando Ramirez

by

mrhashbrown

Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert Impresses in Duel With Bucs QB Tom Brady

The Chargers rookie quarterback went toe to toe against one of his favorite quarterbacks growing up.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Chargers Loss to Tampa Bay

The Bolts had some great moments on Sunday in Tampa Bay, but they also reverted to some bad habits.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers Self-Inflicting Mistakes Cost Them Against Brady and the Bucs

The Chargers are near the bottom of the AFC West after turnovers plague them against the Buccaneers.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Shaquil Barrett Versus Trey Pipkins Will Be a Matchup to Watch

There will be some key matchups on both sides of the ball that will decide the victor between the Chargers and Buccaneers.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Versus Buccaneers Breakdown and Prediction

The Chargers have some curious injuries, so will they able to to sneak out of Tampa Bay with an underdog victory?

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Defense Will Face a Familiar Foe in Bucs QB Tom Brady on Sunday

The Chargers (1-2) are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday. They will see a familiar face in a new jersey at quarterback who owns a 9-2 record all-time against them.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Jahleel Addae Is Excited to Get Another Opportunity With the Chargers

The Chargers decided to bring back the safety after sustaining some injuries in the secondary.

Fernando Ramirez