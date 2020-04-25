2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Bolster Special Teams with Alohi Gilman

LOS ANGELES -- The late rounds of the NFL draft typically fill out depth and address secondary and tertiary concerns for clubs. The Los Angeles Chargers used it to bolster their special teams, selecting Notre Dame defensive back Alohi Gilman with their sixth-round pick.

Gilman became a fixture in Notre Dame's secondaries after transferring from Navy in 2017. He plays bigger than his 5-foot-10, 201 pounds might suggest and piled up 168 tackles (11 for loss) over the past two seasons to go along with his five forced fumbles and three interceptions. Gilman lacks the ideal speed and range to serve as a primary deep safety, but he possesses the tools to develop into a useful player closer to the line of scrimmage.

However, Gilman's extensive work on special teams -- both on kickoff and punt units -- likely appealed the Chargers. They lost numerous key special-teams contributors this offseason, including Adrian Phillips, Nick Dzubnar, Derek Watt, and Geremy Davis. Meanwhile, Drue Tranquill might see less time on special teams given his increasing role on defense.

Those changes create a void that a late-round pick like Gilman can potentially fill early in his NFL career. If he can prove himself on coverage units, the Chargers will have a hard time keeping him on the inactive list on game days.

With Gilman on board, the Chargers have just one pick remaining in the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 220 overall).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH