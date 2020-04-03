Chargers Can Fill Biggest Needs with New S.I. Big Board's Top 10 Prospects

Even after an active free-agency period, the Los Angeles Chargers still have to address certain areas of their roster. At present, the team still needs a quarterback of the future, help in the linebacking corps, and perhaps an offensive tackle to pair with the recently signed Bryan Bulaga.

If the Chargers keep the No. 6 overall pick, it appears they can tackle any one of those needs. In the latest version of Sports Illustrated's 2020 NFL Draft big board, the top 10 includes prospects at each of those position groups.

LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow remains the No. 2 overall prospect in the incoming rookie class, according to big board curator Kevin Hanson. "Despite facing seven top-10 opponents, Burrow played his best in the biggest moments as he led the Tigers to an undefeated season," Hanson says. "Throwing an FBS-record 60 touchdowns and rushing for five more, the Heisman-winning quarterback shows tremendous poise in the pocket and throws with pinpoint accuracy."

Burrow will likely come off the board at No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Chargers have another highly rated quarterback to consider. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who recently declared himself "100%" recovered from last season's severe hip dislocation, slots in as the fifth highest rated prospect on the big board. "Of course, teams won't simply take his word for [medical evaluations] and travel and team visit restrictions add even more uncertainty around his draft stock," Hanson says. "When healthy, however, Tua has a quick release and throws with elite accuracy, anticipation, and touch to all levels of the field."

Should the Chargers look to add help at linebacker, they stand a good chance at landing the top player at the position in the draft class: Clemson's Isaiah Simmons. To be fair, Simmons can and has played more than just linebacker during his college career, but that versatility will only make him more appealing to NFL teams. He comes in at No. 4 on the big board. "The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top college linebacker, but he played 100-plus snaps at five different positions in 2019," Hanson says. "A modern-day hybrid defender, Simmons ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 at 238 pounds and has the ability to impact the game from a variety of roles."

If Simmons and/or the quarterbacks that appeal to the Chargers go ahead of their pick, an offensive tackle could represent the best remaining value. Two occupy the top 10 on this big board: Alabama's Jedrick Wills (No. 8 overall) and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (No. 10). "While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, Wills is an elite run blocker and he has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side," Hanson says. As for Wirfs, "The first true freshman to start at offensive tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era, Wirfs mostly started at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, although he also started a few games at left tackle. A former state champion wrestler, Wirfs led all offensive linemen at the combine in the 40-yard dash (4.85), vertical jump (36.5") and broad jump (10' 1")."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH