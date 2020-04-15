Chargers GM Tom Telesco Has Starkly Different Draft Setup from Others

Just over a week remains before all 32 teams will see how well their fully virtual war rooms will hold up during the 2020 NFL Draft. All general managers have built up their home offices and begun testing their communication with other club personnel.

Therein lies the disparity. Some talent evaluators will enter the draft armed with numerous screens and all the available information at their fingertips. Others will rely on considerably less technology and default to old habits with which they feel most comfortable.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco falls in the former category. His draft bunker includes no fewer than seven screens and, presumably, all of the team's assembled data and scouting notes in an easily searchable form on those devices. That approach contrasts starkly with that of New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who appears to have a binder, a few separate piles of paper, and a Lenovo ThinkPad at his disposal.

While more than one approach can work in regard to the draft -- whether under normal circumstances or under pandemic-influenced conditions -- it seems logical that the teams with better communication and more accessible data will have a significant advantage over those who don't. At least based on the general managers, the Chargers seem better prepared for the realities of the upcoming draft than the Giants, who apparently could be undone accidentally knocking over a pile of scouting reports. Certainly, other members of either organization could have a far different setup, but the photos provide a window into how each one approaches next week's big event.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH