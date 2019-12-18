2020 NFL Draft Order: Chargers Slated for No. 9 Pick After Week 15 Loss

Now nearly two weeks removed from their mathematical elimination from the playoffs, the Los Angeles Chargers have little on the line over the final stretch of the season. But while the final two games won't lead to a winning record for the team, they will determine where general manager Tom Telesco and his front office will pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After falling 39-10 to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, the Chargers now find themselves slotted for the No. 9 overall pick. If nothing changes over the next two weeks, that selection would represent their highest starting draft position since they took Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams seventh overall in 2017 and just their third top-10 pick since 2014.

With Philip Rivers struggling throughout much of the season and his future in Los Angeles uncertain due to his age (38) and expiring contract, the Chargers could feasibly use such an early draft pick on a quarterback. The team has only drafted four signal-callers since acquiring Rivers in 2004 and hasn't drafted one in the first round since Eli Manning the same year.

Recent history suggests the Chargers might need to trade up to secure their target; 13 of the 16 first-round QBs selected over the past five drafts went to a team with the No. 1 overall pick or a franchise that moved up to take them. Should Telesco decide to go that route, he should have enough draft capital to make a deal possible.

Alternatively, the Chargers could bring back Rivers for 2020 and delay the search for its next franchise quarterback until a later offseason. In that scenario, their first-round pick could go toward rebuilding the offensive line or replenishing the defense.

