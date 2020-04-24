ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The first day of the 2020 NFL Draft proved to be a memorable one of the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the No. 6 overall pick, they secured their quarterback of the future, selecting talented Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. The move creates a bridge to a post-Philip Rivers era for the club while providing it with a new face of the franchise.

But the Chargers' night didn't end with Herbert's selection. General manager Tom Telesco, typically not one of the most aggressive NFL executives, surprised many by trading back into the first round for Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. By adding him, Telesco addressed his team's biggest area of need on defense.

Those picks made waves, but now the Chargers enter Day 2 of the draft without a second- or third-round pick. That could change should they receive the right offer, something Telesco suggested Thursday night.

"Potentially, tomorrow could be a long day," he said. "Watching 60-plus players come off the board -- there's going to be a lot of players that we like. You never know. It's not like we're going to take tomorrow off, put it that way."

---------------------------------

NOTE: Dive into the conversation -- it's easy -- by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button in the right-hand corner.

You can log in with Google, Facebook, or make unique login credentials. No matter how you do it, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your thoughts and reactions with the community.

---------------------------------

Chargers' remaining draft selections entering Day 2 (subject to trade)

Round 2 - none

Round 3 - none

Round 4 - No. 112 overall (sixth in round)

Round 5 - No. 151 overall (fifth in round)

Round 6 - No. 186 overall (seventh in round)

Round 7 - No. 220 overall (sixth in round)

---------------------------------

Draft dates and start times:

Day 2 (rounds 2-3) - Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. PT

Day 3 (rounds 4-7) - Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT

---------------------------------

Television broadcast

Day 2 - ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Day 3 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

2020 NFL Draft Grades: Chargers Receive High Marks for Herbert, Murray

The Chargers received mostly positive reviews for their selections of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Take Justin Herbert, Securing Their QB of the Future

The Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Sguise

Justin Herbert Era Should Begin in 2020 Despite Chargers' Reticence

The Chargers downplayed expectations for quarterback Justin Herbert in Year 1, but the newly minted first-round pick shouldn't spend 2020 holding a clipboard.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Trade Up for Kenneth Murray, Addressing Major Defensive Need

The Chargers traded back into the first round to select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, addressing their biggest need on defense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Trade Talks Represent Due Diligence, Don't Mean Deal will Occur

Any trade discussions the Chargers have undertaken represent due diligence and do not necessarily mean that a deal will actually transpire.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tua Tagovailoa Received Passing Medical Evaluation from Dolphins

The Dolphins might not draft Tua Tagovailoa, but they gave the former Alabama quarterback a passing medical evaluation.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Brett Favre: Tua Tagovailoa Second Best QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre thinks NFL teams in need of a quarterback should just take Tua Tagovailoa after Joe Burrow comes off the board.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tua Tagovailoa's Future Clouded by Smokescreens

More so than any other prospect in the draft, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seen his NFL future clouded by smokescreens.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Players React to New Uniforms

Chargers players shared their excitement for the team's new uniforms on social media Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn