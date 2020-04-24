Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

The first day of the 2020 NFL Draft proved to be a memorable one of the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the No. 6 overall pick, they secured their quarterback of the future, selecting talented Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. The move creates a bridge to a post-Philip Rivers era for the club while providing it with a new face of the franchise.

But the Chargers' night didn't end with Herbert's selection. General manager Tom Telesco, typically not one of the most aggressive NFL executives, surprised many by trading back into the first round for Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. By adding him, Telesco addressed his team's biggest area of need on defense.

Those picks made waves, but now the Chargers enter Day 2 of the draft without a second- or third-round pick. That could change should they receive the right offer, something Telesco suggested Thursday night.

"Potentially, tomorrow could be a long day," he said. "Watching 60-plus players come off the board -- there's going to be a lot of players that we like. You never know. It's not like we're going to take tomorrow off, put it that way."

Chargers' remaining draft selections entering Day 2 (subject to trade)

Round 2 - none

Round 3 - none

Round 4 - No. 112 overall (sixth in round)

Round 5 - No. 151 overall (fifth in round)

Round 6 - No. 186 overall (seventh in round)

Round 7 - No. 220 overall (sixth in round)

Draft dates and start times:

Day 2 (rounds 2-3) - Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. PT

Day 3 (rounds 4-7) - Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. PT

Television broadcast

Day 2 - ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Day 3 - ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes