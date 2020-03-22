2020 NFL Draft: Four Quarterbacks Make Top 20 in New S.I. Big Board

The Los Angeles Chargers did not land Tom Brady, but they will still have an opportunity to find their next franchise quarterback in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. The incoming rookie class contains several signal-callers that expect to come off the board in the first round as well as some high-end prospects at other positions the Chargers could seriously consider.

Based on the new top-100 big board from Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, the Chargers should have plenty of intriguing options from which to choose with their first-round pick.

Joe Burrow, the top-rated quarterback on the big board, comes in at No. 2 overall. Still, while most expect the Cincinnati Bengals to take the LSU product with the No. 1 overall pick, few thought Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray would become top selections at this point during their respective draft years. Regardless, given Burrow's combination of accuracy, athleticism, and pocket poise, he shouldn't last long if the Bengals pass.

Three other quarterbacks made the cut for the top 25: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (fifth), Oregon's Justin Herbert (17th), and Utah State's Jordan Love (25th). Tagovailoa has unquestioned talent, but his serious hip injury suffered last season and the inability for NFL teams to meet with him before the draft could his draft stock. Meanwhile, Herbert and Love possess superior athleticism and health, but neither demonstrated the consistency of Tagovailoa during their college careers.

Back in the top 5, Clemson do-everything defender Isaiah Simmons offers a tantalizing alternative to a quarterback. Over the course of his collegiate career, Simmons lined up as a safety, linebacker, and cornerback, performing well in each role. Though the NFL has yet to transition to a position-less sport à la the NBA, prospects like Simmons could help the sport push in that direction. For the Chargers, who already have a position-versatile defender in Derwin James, pairing him with Simmons could help slow down high-octane offenses like the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason B. Hirschhorn