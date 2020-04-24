2020 NFL Draft Grades: Chargers Receive High Marks for Herbert, Murray

With the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, grades have already emerged for all 32 first-round selections. While opinions on draft picks tend to vary wildly, the majority of pundits appear in lockstep regarding the moves the Los Angeles Chargers made on Thursday.

After rumors that the Chargers might push in their chips and trade up to secure their quarterback of the future, they held steady at No. 6 overall and landed the guy they might have wanted all along: Oregon's Justin Herbert. The selection provides the team with a potential long-term starter behind center and kicks off the post-Philip Rivers era with a bang. Herbert has flaws, but his upside compares favorably with the other signal-callers in his rookie class.

But while most expected the Chargers to wait until Friday for their next pick, general manager Tom Telesco surprisingly traded back into the first round to secure Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The move addresses the team's biggest concern on defense while also landing the prospect most teams rated as the best in his position group.

Accordingly, Los Angeles garnered positive reviews for their work on Day 1.

CBS Sports:

6. Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Grade: B. This kid has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can develop into a big-time quarterback. There's a lot to work with there. Yeah, he's got some mechanical issues but he can get those fixed.

23. Chargers, LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Grade: B. They gave up a bunch to go get him, but he's a big-time playmaker.

NFL.com:

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Oregon QB Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall); Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray (No. 23 overall)

Day 1 grade and analysis: A

Herbert wasn't always exceptional as a passer at Oregon, but he lacked great weapons in the receiving corps. He presents the size, arm and intelligence needed to be a good NFL starter. Wisconsin saw his ability to run when out of the pocket in the Rose Bowl, as well. His Senior Bowl performance and NFL Scouting Combine workout almost certainly cemented his top-10 status. Plus, the team does not have to rush him on the field, with Tyrod Taylor being available. This is a smart pick, the right pick, no matter how Herbert's career unfolds. Kenneth Murray will be a star football player and leader on defense -- I can't blame the Chargers for moving up to get him. Giving up a second- and third-round pick in the trade is not ideal, but getting a top-15 player at No. 23 makes it worth the price.

The Ringer:

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

With Tagovailoa off the board, the Chargers roll with the quarterback they were rumored to have preferred the whole time. Herbert is a big, strong-armed, and athletic signal-caller who oozes upside ... but far too often seemed underwhelming on tape. The four-year starter should be lauded for his ability to adapt to three different schemes under three separate staffs in his career at Oregon (Mark Helfrich's spread offense, Willie Taggart's Gulf Coast offense, and Mario Cristobal's pistol offense), but he failed to take that elusive "next step" in his development that many expected from him in 2019. Herbert brings scintillating traits to the pros―he reminds me of the Giants' Daniel Jones in a lot of ways, boasting a strong arm (he had a 94 mph fastball in high school, one scout told Sports Illustrated) and the wheels to pick up yards with his feet when things break down―but his accuracy was erratic and his aggressiveness seemed to come and go from game to game.

The Chargers are a nice landing spot for the former Duck; with a bridge quarterback in Tyrod Taylor in place, the team won't have to rush him into action if he fails to impress early on. The team has a strong group of skill position players around their new quarterback as well, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler in the mix. But I don't love the value here -- the Chargers are passing on some blue-chip talent at this spot -- and while Herbert does have a high ceiling as a passer, it's his floor that worries me.

Grade: C

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England): LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

The Chargers gave up second- and third-round picks to move back up into the first round and grab Murray, securing a playmaking linebacker for the middle of their defense. The former Sooner brings sideline-to-sideline speed and a tenacious demeanor; he tallied an absurd 337 tackles--37 of them for a loss--to go with 9.5 sacks in the past three seasons. He uses his turbo-boosted acceleration to fly downhill against the run and on blitzes and has the body control and speed to cover ground as a dropback zone defender. While he will have to prove he can hang with running backs and tight ends in man coverage, he has the athletic traits to develop in that area. Murray likes to lay hat against the run, but he'll have to be a more consistently disciplined tackler in the pros.

The value is the biggest red flag for this pick. In this deep and talented draft class, surrendering a pair of valuable day-two picks to grab an off-ball linebacker with question marks around coverage could come back to bite the Chargers.

Grade: B

Sporting News:

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Grade: B

The Chargers have their bridge QB option in Tyrod Taylor, but he should get some good competition from this smart passer who just needs a little more polish. Herbert (6-6, 236 pounds) is efficient and mentally tough with underrated athleticism, which manifested down the stretch of his final season with the Ducks. He needs a little help with his decision-making, but at the Senior Bowl, he proved how receptive he is to coaching. He’ll get good tutelage from Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Grade: A-

The Chargers traded back into the first round to catch Murray ahead of the Saints, Ravens and Packers, all of whom could have used his services. Los Angeles’ notable weakness in their loaded defense is at linebacker, where their starter in the middle, Denzel Perryman, is set to become a free agent in 2021. Murray will be fine making plays outside to start. He (6-2, 241 pounds) is an active, rangy playmaker who can be as effective dropping back as he is getting downhill against the run or blitzing.

