Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

2020 NFL Draft: Georgia's Jake Fromm Joins Highly Anticipated Rookie QB Class

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Another sought-after quarterback prospect has joined the 2020 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Georgia signal-caller Jake Fromm declared his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL.

"The process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm said in a statement. "It is with both a humbled and excited heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is God's will for my life."

https://twitter.com/FrommJake/status/1214978281314934784

Fromm enjoyed a decorated career at Georgia. As a true freshman, he competed with teammate and fellow 2020 draft prospect Jacob Eason for the starting job, eventually taking over for good during a Week 2 road matchup with the No. 24 ranked Notre Dame. Fromm went on to lead the Bulldogs to a 12-1 regular-season record and an appearance in the College Football Championship Game. Though Fromm played an uneven game, Georgia nearly upset Alabama 26-23.

Georgia would never reach those heights again with Fromm, though he continued to perform at a high level for the duration of his college career. Fromm threw for only 11 interceptions combined over his final two seasons while amassing 5,621 passing yards and 54 touchdowns during that span. He finishes as the fourth most prolific passer in school history in yards (8,236) and second most in touchdown throws (78).

Unlike several of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 class, Fromm does not possess ideal size or arm strength. Georgia lists him at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, though some scouts suspect he will measure in closer to 6-foot-1 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Fromm made up for his physical shortcomings with intelligent play and accuracy, but it remains unclear how talent evaluators will assess him at the next level. While the demand for signal-callers might push him into the first round, Fromm appears more likely to come off the board sometime on Day 2 or later.

For a team like the Los Angeles Chargers that has yet to determine their starter under center for 2020, Fromm could provide some intrigue. The front office could re-sign 38-year-old Philip Rivers to a short-term deal and invest their first-round pick into a position around him while still acquiring Fromm later in the draft as a potential quarterback of the future. The Chargers currently hold three selections in the top 75.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire conducted a three-round mock draft

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic ranks the Chargers' positions in terms of draft need

2020 NFL Draft: Top QB Prospect Justin Herbert to Attend Senior Bowl

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Coveted quarterback prospect Justin Herbert has accepted an invitation to take part in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Shawne Merriman on rumors of Tom Brady joining the Chargers: "JUST STOP!!!!!"

Chargers to Retain Shane Steichen as Offensive Coordinator

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers have decided to retain Shane Steichen, who took over as offensive coordinator after the midseason firing of Ken Whisenhunt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on the Chargers' offseason needs

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on the Chargers potentially trading up for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa

Tom Brady 'Pretty Unlikely' to Retire Before 2020 Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said retirement looks "pretty unlikely" this offseason, making the soon-to-be free agent potentially available for the Chargers.

2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Declares, Adding to Coveted Rookie QB Class

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced Monday that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Listen to my discussion on ESPN Radio about the possibility of the Chargers signing Tom Brady