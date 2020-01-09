2020 NFL Draft: Georgia's Jake Fromm Joins Highly Anticipated Rookie QB Class

Another sought-after quarterback prospect has joined the 2020 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Georgia signal-caller Jake Fromm declared his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL.

"The process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm said in a statement. "It is with both a humbled and excited heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is God's will for my life."

https://twitter.com/FrommJake/status/1214978281314934784

Fromm enjoyed a decorated career at Georgia. As a true freshman, he competed with teammate and fellow 2020 draft prospect Jacob Eason for the starting job, eventually taking over for good during a Week 2 road matchup with the No. 24 ranked Notre Dame. Fromm went on to lead the Bulldogs to a 12-1 regular-season record and an appearance in the College Football Championship Game. Though Fromm played an uneven game, Georgia nearly upset Alabama 26-23.

Georgia would never reach those heights again with Fromm, though he continued to perform at a high level for the duration of his college career. Fromm threw for only 11 interceptions combined over his final two seasons while amassing 5,621 passing yards and 54 touchdowns during that span. He finishes as the fourth most prolific passer in school history in yards (8,236) and second most in touchdown throws (78).

Unlike several of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 class, Fromm does not possess ideal size or arm strength. Georgia lists him at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, though some scouts suspect he will measure in closer to 6-foot-1 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Fromm made up for his physical shortcomings with intelligent play and accuracy, but it remains unclear how talent evaluators will assess him at the next level. While the demand for signal-callers might push him into the first round, Fromm appears more likely to come off the board sometime on Day 2 or later.

For a team like the Los Angeles Chargers that has yet to determine their starter under center for 2020, Fromm could provide some intrigue. The front office could re-sign 38-year-old Philip Rivers to a short-term deal and invest their first-round pick into a position around him while still acquiring Fromm later in the draft as a potential quarterback of the future. The Chargers currently hold three selections in the top 75.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH