2020 NFL Draft: Oregon QB Justin Herbert Scores 3 Touchdowns in Rose Bowl

While the NFL awaits word on whether Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa will return to school, the league's 32 teams received a primetime viewing of one quarterback in the 2020 draft class. Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert scored three touchdowns -- all on the ground -- in a 28-27 Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert offers tremendous size and athleticism for a quarterback. His 6-foot-6 frame and strong arm fit the traditional parameters for the position, and his running ability and willingness to take on contact add another dimension to any offense he runs. Each of Herbert's scores Wednesday came off designed QB keepers, the last of which saw the senior stiff-arm a defender at the line of scrimmage then outrun the defense for a 30-yard touchdown.

"This is version of Justin Herbert that intrigues NFL scouts," Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and NFL.com draft analyst, said on Twitter. "He didn't run the ball much during the regular season before showing a more diverse game in the Pac-12 title game. When he uses his [athletic ability] to complement his arm talent, you can envision him playing like a Tier 1 QB."

For a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, who ran some pistol-option offense during Tyrod Taylor's mop-up appearance in Week 14, a quarterback with Herbert's athleticism and size could offer plenty of intrigue. It remains unclear whether the Chargers will re-sign or move on from longtime starter Philip Rivers, whose contract expires this offseason. Even if Rivers returns, the front office could use its early draft position -- Los Angeles owns the No. 6 overall pick as well as all of its original selections -- to secure a successor.

In addition to Herbert, the 2020 rookie class will also feature senior quarterback Joe Burrow and underclassmen Jacob Eason and Jordan Love, among others. Tagovailoa plans to announce his decision to either declare for the draft or return for his senior season on Jan. 6. Exactly where Herbert falls among those signal-callers remains unclear, though the way he ended his Oregon career likely helps his cause.

"Justin Herbert's last two games will help him immensely in scouting rooms," Brooks said. "It wasn't always pretty, but you saw toughness, athleticism, and a winning effort."

