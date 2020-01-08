Chargers
2020 NFL Draft: Top QB Prospect Justin Herbert to Attend Senior Bowl

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Los Angeles Chargers won't reveal whether they plan to select a quarterback of the future in the 2020 NFL Draft, they will assuredly keep a close eye on the rookie class of signal-callers as the offseason unfolds. One of those prospects, Oregon's Justin Herbert, accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl, one of the big three collegiate all-star games taking place later this month.

A former three-star recruit from a local high school, Herbert played four years at Oregon, becoming one of the most decorated quarterbacks in school history. He finished behind only former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota for the most career passing yards and touchdown passes. Herbert also led the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl victory as a senior, becoming the first Oregon signal-caller to do both in half a decade.

Though Herbert has displayed inconsistencies with his passing and on-field decision making, his size (6-foot-7, 249 pounds) and athleticism offer considerable upside for scouts to consider. NFL teams will receive a close, extended look at him during Senior Bowl practice which begins Jan. 21 in Mobile, Alabama. A strong showing could secure his status as an early first-round pick.

The coaching staffs of the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals will conduct the Senior Bowl practices and game later this month. Still, members of the Chargers will head down to Mobile to assess the quarterbacks as well as the other prospects in attendance. As in past years, the proceedings will broadcast on NFL Network and stream on NFL.com.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

