2020 NFL Draft to Proceed on April 23-25 without Public Events in Las Vegas

Amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL has determined that it could not proceed with the upcoming draft as originally intended. On Monday, the league announced that the 2020 NFL Draft will proceed without the public events scheduled in Las Vegas on April 23-25.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

With the COVID-19 outbreak becoming the chief concern in all corners of the globe, governments everywhere have taken dramatic steps to curb crowds in hopes of slowing the spread. On Sunday, the Center for Disease Control recommended the cancellation of events involving 50 people or more for at least eight weeks. With no clear end in sight for the pandemic, the NFL opted to remove the public element of the draft rather than push it back to a later date.

The NFL awarded Las Vegas the 2020 NFL Draft in December 2018. The league intended the event to coincide with the arrival of the Raiders, who are moving there from their longtime home in Oakland. It remains unclear exactly how the NFL and its broadcast partners will televise the draft or whether Las Vegas will still be featured in some capacity.

