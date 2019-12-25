Chargers
2020 NFL Draft Order: Chargers in Line for No. 7 Pick Following Loss to Raiders

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As the Los Angeles Chargers sink lower in the standings, their draft position continues to rise. The team now holds the inside track for the No. 7 overall pick following Sunday's 24-17 loss to the division-rival Oakland Raiders.

The Chargers' latest defeat followed a well-worn script. After falling behind early, they managed to battle back and enter the final stretch of the game trailing by one possession. Yet, the comeback effort ultimately fell short, earning Los Angeles its ninth loss by seven points or fewer.

Perhaps the biggest development came after the final whistle. Despite the uneven offensive performance, quarterback Philip Rivers gave his strong statement yet on his desire to continue his NFL career in 2020. "I know I can still do it," Rivers said. "I know I can do it at a high enough level for us to win. I have not done it well enough this year. But I still do love to play and love to lead these guys and I still believe in this team."

Rivers' intent to extend his career adds further intrigue to the Chargers' draft pick. They could invest the selection in a quarterback with or without Rivers back in the fold or spend it elsewhere to bolster the roster.

And the Chargers' roster has more talent than their current record suggests. Unlike most of the clubs entering the final week of the season with five or fewer wins, they have the only positive point differential (plus-2). The next best mark comes in at minus-74. Such an odd statistical quirk underscores both how many close contests Los Angeles has lost this year and the level of talent present throughout the roster.

Of course, the Chargers still have positions to address this offseason. The offensive line could use a new starter or two, and the linebacking corps would benefit from an infusion of talent. And even if Rivers returns for another year, the front office could still add a quarterback to groom as his eventual heir.

The team-building process will begin in earnest following Sunday's season finale.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Jason B. Hirschhorn

