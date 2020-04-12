ChargerReport
2020 NFL Draft: Roger Goodell to Announce Picks from Home Basement

Jason B. Hirschhorn

At a time when the vast majority of Americans have adjusted their jobs from the office to working from home, the NFL has done the same. Not only will the upcoming draft take place without a live audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but league commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all first-round picks from the basement of his home in New York, according to a report by NBC Sports' Peter King.

The development will not come as a surprise to many. Earlier in April, the league announced that all club personnel would have to operate remotely for their respective teams, creating a "fully virtual" experience. That followed just weeks after the league scrapped its plans for a live draft in Las Vegas. ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, the league's three broadcast partners for the draft, will thread the various remote video components together for their telecast of the event.

But the fully remote draft will come at the cost of more than just a live audience or in-person war rooms. It will also affect the custom of the NFL commissioner announcing picks which dates back to the earliest form of the televised draft. In recent years, fans booing Goodell as he makes his way onto the stage has become a tradition of its own. That will go by the wayside in 2020 with Goodell working from his basement rather than a massive stage.

While the draft will look significantly different in 2020, the event will still generate considerable attention and ratings given the national intrigue as well as the dearth of alternative sports content. The first day will kick off the evening of April 23.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.

