2020 NFL Draft: Clemson RB Travis Etienne will Return for Senior Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Unlike many of the top draft-eligible prospects at the running back position, Clemson's Travis Etienne has decided to delay his entry into the NFL and return to school for his senior season.

"Speaking of dreams, I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL," Etienne said in a statement released on social media. "But I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season."

Few running backs have proven more productive or explosive over the past three seasons than Etienne. The 5-foot-10, 210-proud ball carrier led Clemson in rushing and touchdowns from scrimmage every year since joining the team in 2017. His 4,038 rushing yards and 62 total scores each rank No. 1 in school history, and he enters 2020 just 362 scrimmage yards behind C.J. Spiller for the top spot. Etienne will also try to win his third consecutive ACC Player of the Year award and ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Etienne's decision potentially affects the Los Angeles Chargers, who could see two of their top running backs depart this offseason. Pro Bowl tailback Melvin Gordon will become an unrestricted free agent in March absent a new deal while the three-year contract Austin Ekeler signed as an undrafted free agent will also expire. The Chargers can retain Ekeler by tendering him under the guidelines set forth in the collective-bargaining agreement or by signing him to a multiyear extension.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

