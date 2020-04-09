2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Revamp Offense in New Five-Round Projection

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off in exactly two weeks, albeit in a fully virtual form. With one of the biggest parts of the offseason just around the corner, Sports Illustrated released a new five-round mock draft that has the Los Angeles Chargers revamping their offense while finding another piece for its already-loaded secondary.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The argument for Tua Tagovailoa centers on his upside. He nearly became the first quarterback with qualifying attempts to produce a 200 passer rating (college formula) in back-to-back seasons after displaying elite level accuracy and ball placement. However, his health concerns stemming from last year's hip dislocation and ankle injuries in prior years create genuine questions about his long-term viability. Some teams will keep Tagovailoa high on their board while others will lower or remove him entirely. The Chargers, who need a replacement for Philip Rivers, could look past the flaws and focus on the tremendous skill set.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

After a mostly successful run with former Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon, the Chargers dip into the midwestern waters again with the speedy Jonathan Taylor. Unlike other fast backs, Taylor also offers size and power, traits that the Chargers offense lost when Gordon departed for the Denver Broncos this offseason. However, Taylor never established himself as a reliable pass catcher in college, an area in which he needs to improve in order to carve out a regular role in Los Angeles.

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

The Chargers' lone defensive selection in this mock draft, Bryce Ball offers ideal size for a cornerback (6-foot-1, 202 pounds). He also comes off a shortened senior season in which an ankle injury cost him all but six games. That helps explain why Los Angeles might land him near the end of Day 2. With All-Pro Desmond King and 2019 second-rounder Nasir Adderley currently without defined roles, it remains an open question whether the team needs another defensive back. Still, Hall represents decent value in the third round.

112. Los Angeles Chargers: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

Most of last year, the Chargers' lack of a vertical threat stymied their offense. UCF's Gabriel Davis doesn't immediately leap off the screen as the answer, but he does offer a skill set that suggests he can work effectively in that role. His ability to separate vertically outstrips his timed speed (4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and his large frame (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) helps him win at the catch point. Whether he can carve out a significant role on offense his rookie year remains uncertain, but he can provide decent depth and contribute on special teams as he adjusts to the NFL.

151. Los Angeles Chargers: Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

When it comes to mid-round offensive linemen, the Chargers like to take chances on small-school prospects with desirable traits. Just last year, they invested a third-round pick in Sioux Falls tackle Trey Pipkins with an eye on developing him as a blindside protector. South Carolina State's Alex Taylor doesn't offer quite that much athleticism, but his size (6-foot-8, 308 pounds) makes him a rare specimen even among NFL athletes. The team's recent addition of O-line coach James Campen, who developed numerous Day 3 picks into All-Pro starters, makes a selection like Taylor more enticing.

