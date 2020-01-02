2020 NFL Draft: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to Make Draft Decision on Jan. 6

NFL teams will know whether one of the top collegiate quarterbacks will return to school or make himself available for the 2020 draft in just a few days. On Wednesday, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa set Jan. 6 as the date he will announce his decision.

Over the last three seasons, Tagovailoa established himself as one of the premier signal-caller in college football and a top draft prospect. He burst onto the scene during the 2017 season when he came off the bench at halftime of the national championship game to lead the Crimson Tide to a second-half rally. Tagovailoa went on to become the Heisman Trophy runner-up his sophomore season after throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions en route to another title game appearance.

Tagovailoa continued to perform at an elite level in 2019 but suffered a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture during a Nov. 16 matchup with Mississippi State. The injuries ended his season and derailed Alabama's hopes of playing in a third consecutive national championship game. Though Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has expressed optimism that Tagovailoa will fully recover, his health complicates his draft decision as well as his standing with NFL front offices.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, who hold the No. 6 overall pick after finishing 2019 with a 5-11 record, Tagovailoa's decision could have major ramifications. The front office has yet to make a decision on Philip Rivers, the team's starting quarterback since 2006. Rivers comes off one of the more difficult seasons of his career, tossing 20 interceptions including several late in the fourth quarter that cost Los Angeles the opportunity to tie or win games.

"I mean, who wouldn't want a guy with those intangibles, that production?" head coach Anthony Lynn said during his season-closing press conference. "Sure. But I have a lot of guys to look at, not just Phil."

Even if Rivers returns to Los Angeles next season, the Chargers could pursue a successor in the draft. With LSU signal-caller and Ohio native Joe Burrow expected to go off the board at No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, the market for Tagovailoa's services could grow competitive if he declares and receives medical clearance.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH