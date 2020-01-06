2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Declares, Adding to Coveted QB Rookie Class

After months of speculation, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced Monday his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Speaking at a press conference with college coach Nick Saban in tow, Tagovailoa discussed his decision to enter the draft and what pushed him to leave college with a year of eligibility remaining.

"My three years at the University of Alabama have been the epitome of a rollercoaster," Tagovailoa said. "I've had a fair share of ups, many ups and a handful of downs. And I couldn't be happier to know that with all the success and failures I've had here at the university, it has prepared me for life in general."

Tagovailoa burst onto the national scene when he came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a second-half comeback in the 2017 national championship game. He went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist the following year, nearly delivering a second consecutive title.

However, Tagovailoa's fortunes dipped this past season when he suffered a severe hip dislocation. He underwent surgery to repair the damage, ending his season after nine games. With Tagovailoa on the shelf, Alabama missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since the tournament's inception.

"Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we've ever had," Saban said. "And I'm not just talking about as a football player. He's got great character. He's a great leader. He's done a wonderful job in the classroom. There's a spirit about him that has impacted myself and everybody around him in a very, very positive way. He's had great accomplishments on the field, but you probably don't really fully understand the significance of the contributions that he's made off the field with his teammates and the people who are around him every day."

Though it remains unclear whether post-surgery Tagovailoa will last until the Chargers' first pick (No. 6 overall), the team could draft a quarterback this year despite the possibility of longtime starter Philip Rivers returning for the 2020 season. "It's something that we've been looking at for years," general manager Tom Telesco said. "I have no problems with that. It's certainly feasible."

Tagovailoa joins a rookie class that already includes LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Oregon standout signal-caller Justin Herbert, Washington passer Jacob Eason, and former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts. The 2020 draft kicks off on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.